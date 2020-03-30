(FOX Carolina) -- The coronavirus is continuing to change the way we live and it seems to have no limits when it comes to how we are allowed to interact with others. Unfortunately, it's also changed the way funerals and memorials are being held.
Many funeral homes are trying to adapt, but say it's difficult when a family loses a loved one and can't give them the service they deserve because of social distancing recommendations.
A lot of families are opting to do a short burial right now with just immediate family and then are planning to have a bigger memorial once things settle down.
"Nothing is better than being able to pay your respects in person but hopefully that can be done when the risk is gone and it's safe to do that again," said Chris Robinson, the owner of Robinson Funeral Home in Easley.
He said right now the number of people able to gather is limited. Which means funeral homes have to monitor how many people are in a room at one time.
"We do it in stages, we keep some people outside and some people in other rooms and if a few people come out of the room then we allow people to go in," he said. "We only have one entrance to the funeral home open so we can monitor who is coming in and out of the building."
They are working to stay within current guidelines. While it's not the same, Robinson said there are other ways to pay your respects.
"We do have the ability to live stream services from all of our funeral homes and also, a lot of people take for granted the online condolences on our website," he said.
He added that loved ones can do a lot to support the family and still send a meaningful message without spreading germs.
"You can enter your name, you can also send a personal message," he explained. "You can also send flowers so there are a lot of ways to be able to do things online."
