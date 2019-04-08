Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been released for former U.S. Senator and South Carolina Governor Ernest "Fritz" Hollings.
Hollings, who served the state of South Carolina as Governor from 1969-1963 and as a six term U.S. Senator from 1966-2005, died on Saturday at the age of 97.
Along with Senator Strom Thurmond, he represented the state for 36 years, making them the longest-serving senate duo in history.
Plans For Services
- On Sunday April 14, the family will receive friends between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the James A. McCalister Funeral Home.
- On Monday, April 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 5 p.m., Senator Hollings will lie in repose at the South Carolina Statehouse.
- The senator will then be buried on Tuesday, April 16. His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at The Citadel in the Summerall Chapel located at 171 Moultrie STreet in Charleston.
Flowers for the senator will be accepted at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The funeral home is located at 1620 Savannah Highway in Charleston, SC. Flowers will not be accepted on any other days or times and will not be accepted at the Summerall Chapel.
Condolences for the family can be made online here.
Related: "You are missed." South Carolina lawmakers react to death of ex-US Senator Ernest "Fritz" Hollings
Ex-US Sen Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings of South Carolina has died
More news: Greenwood police searching for man accused of stabbing 2 people during argument
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.