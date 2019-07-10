Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friends and family of a Hendersonville man killed in a shooting on July 3 will say their final goodbyes on Saturday.
Police in Hendersonville say James Franklin Stepp III, age 48, was shot on Brooklyn Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.
Officers said the shooting took place during an altercation between Stepp and a 36-year-old man from Fletcher.
"He loved everyone, from every work of life," Stepp's sister, Kim Shepard, said. "Despite his burly exterior, he had the most beautiful heart."
Stepp's family says he'll be laid to rest Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Living Water Baptist Church in Hendersonville.
"I feel privileged to have been his sister," Shepard said.
As of Wednesday, police said no charges had been filed but said investigators were working closely with the solicitor's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025.
