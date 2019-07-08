PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Funeral details have been announced for the man who was killed inside a Greenville County Walmart on July 5.
The coroner said Michael “Jason” Deck, 45, died after being shot in the head and torso inside the Walmart on White Horse Road.
According to an obituary, visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mountain View Funeral Home, located at Florence Street in Pickens. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The obituary states Deck leaves behind a wife. He also “enjoyed music and the freedom of being outdoors as he loved to fish. He was talented, committed, and dedicated to the concrete business,” the obituary states.
The man accused of killing Deck, Braylon Morris, stated during his bond hearing that he killed Deck because a person who Deck introduced to him had wronged him in some way.
