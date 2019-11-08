GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department announced via Facebook on Friday that a former officer had died following an injury he suffered on Halloween.
The GPD said Chris Malaska found profound purpose in serving and protecting others in the community in a variety of roles.
He served as a Travelers Rest police officer before joining the GPD in 1999. Malaska then served the city of Greenville until 2007 when he left to become the head of security at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.
Buncombe Street United Methodist Church will also be the site of Malaska’s funeral on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Malaska was 51 years old. He passed away on Thursday, per his obituary.
