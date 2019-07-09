Tyshon LaMetris Dye

(FOX Carolina) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Clemson football player who died tragically while swimming in a Georgia State Park on July 5. 

Tyshon LaMetris Dye's funeral will be Saturday July 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 132 Heard Street in Elberton, Georgia. 

Dye will then be buried in the Lincoln Height's Cemetery in Elberton. 

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Mack's Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elberton Chapel.  

Tyshon Dye was 25-years-old. 

