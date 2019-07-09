(FOX Carolina) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Clemson football player who died tragically while swimming in a Georgia State Park on July 5.
Tyshon LaMetris Dye's funeral will be Saturday July 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 132 Heard Street in Elberton, Georgia.
Dye will then be buried in the Lincoln Height's Cemetery in Elberton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Mack's Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elberton Chapel.
Tyshon Dye was 25-years-old.
More details on the service can be found here.
Related: Coroner: Former Clemson football player drowns in Georgia
More news: Deputies find 17-year-old girl safe, previously missing since last Monday in Marion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.