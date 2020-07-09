GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a young mother killed in the tragic shooting at Lavish Lounge this past week has announced her funeral services.
23-year-old Mykala Bell was one of two people killed when gunfire rang out at the club early in the morning on July 5. The club was operating illegally under COVID-19 restrictions and was additionally over capacity, while hosting a concert for up-and-coming rap artist Foogiano on his birthday. The other victim who passed away was 51-year-old Clarence "CJ" Johnson, a beloved security guard who was well-known in the area.
Bell's family says her funeral will happen on Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. Services will be held at Relentless Church on Haywood Road, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. They want to note that social distancing will be followed since the church is large enough to make that possible. Face masks will be required for those in attendance.
The family encourages those attending to wear what you feel is comfortable, as they will be wearing custom-made T-shirts and jeans. You can purchase your own shirt if you wish by calling Dai Jones 864-399-5248.
