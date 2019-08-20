OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday for a beloved baseball coach in the Westminster community.
The Oconee County Coroner said 38-year-old Trapper Scott Freeman passed away just before midnight on August 16 after a motorcycle collision.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Freeman was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle down Brock Road around 11:10 p.m. when he crossed over Dr. John's Road - and struck a fence.
Troopers said Freeman was wearing a helmet during the crash, but was ejected when his bike overturned. He unfortunately suffered fatal injuries.
The Coroner later identified the driver as 38-year-old Trapper Scott Freeman, of Green Springs Drive in Westminster.
According to his obituary, Freeman was well known at the Westminster Recreation Department as a coach of football, baseball, basketball and tee ball, as well as the founder of the Carolina Bomb Squad travel baseball team.
West-Oak Middle School took to social media to express condolences for one of their own in the family's time of grief.
Trapper Scott Freeman's obituary mentioned his coaching career and the impact it had on the community.
"Trapper was a fiercely dedicated and devoted husband, father, son, brother, coach, mentor, friend to many, and a pillar in the Westminster Community," the obituary stated.
The full obituary can be found here.
The obituary states Celebration of Life Service will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday at Foothills Church, with burial to follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery in Westminster.
The Easley Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook that their games scheduled Tuesday against Westminster will be rescheduled because of the funeral.
The post reads:
"Football games scheduled in Westminster for this evening will not be played. Our Westminster friends lost a dear coach this weekend to a tragic accident. The funeral is scheduled for this evening and they have asked for a reschedule in order to attend his service. Please keep our friends in Oconee County in your thoughts today.
We will be working with Westminster Recreation Department to get new game times and dates out quickly."
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.