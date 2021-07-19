GREENVILLE, SC (WACH) – An infectious disease is affecting snakes found in much of the eastern half of the Unites States, according to the United States Geological Survey.
It’s called snake fungal disease and is caused by the fungus Ophidiomyces ophidiicola, according to the organization.
The disease is caused by a skin infection that has been documented only in snakes.
Signs of SFD include crusted or ulcerated scales, abnormal bumps under the skin, abnormal molting, white opaque cloudiness of the eyes and facial disfiguration that can be severe, leading to emaciation and death.
Many snake populations are already in decline because of habitat loss and dwindling prey populations and SFD may accelerate this decline.
Scientists with the organization are now working to determine the severity of the disease in wild populations to see if intervention is needed.
