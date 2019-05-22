GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – There was a packed house Wednesday at Furman University as students, faculty staff and alumni gathered for an announcement the school’s president called a pivotal moment in Furman's history.
President Elizabeth Davis said Furman’s Task Force on Slavery and Justice spent months compiling and making recommendations to a special committee on how the university could tell the complete story of Furman's history.
Their recommendations were unanimously approved by the board and Davis said the following changes will be coming to Furman University:
- Renaming the lakeside housing area the Clark Murphy Housing Complex in honor of Clark Murphy, an African-American who worked for decades as a groundskeeper at the Greenville Woman’s College, which later merged with Furman University.
- Naming the walkway area leading up to the Bell Tower the Abraham Sims Plaza in recognition of Abraham Sims and other enslaved persons who built and worked on Furman’s various campuses prior to the university moving to its current location.
- Honoring Lillian Brock-Flemming and Sarah Reese, Furman’s first female African-American students, in a comprehensive place of celebration and reflection on campus. The university will also explore naming programs related to their fields of study and their connections to Furman and the Greenville community.
- Continuing to inventory and rank the university’s use of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles as part of its overall investment process.
- In concert with the board, president, faculty, staff and students, reviewing the university’s mission, vision, values and motto, and recommending any possible changes to the board for approval.
- In consultation and coordination with faculty, staff and alumni, providing context in markers and plaques throughout campus to honestly acknowledge the university’s history and tell a more complete and inclusive story about the people and actions that shaped Furman.
According to Baxter Wynn, Chair of the board’s Special Committee these changes will help Furman “to be and to be perceived as an open and inclusive and diverse community where all students have the opportunity to thrive and all students have the opportunity to feel like they belong and that they are welcome and part of the family of this university.”
A timeline for the changes has not been given.
