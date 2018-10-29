Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Furman Board of Trustees announced that it has endorsed expanding a scholarship fund that honors the memory of Joseph Vaughn, the university's first African-American student.
The scholarship fund, now increasing to $1 million in total annual awards, will benefit African-American students attending Furman, particularly students who come from areas near the university's historic campus locations in South Carolina.
“It is important to have a major scholarship that both honors Joseph Vaughn and benefits African-American students at the university,” said Alec Taylor, chair of Furman’s Board of Trustees. “Substantially increasing the amount of this scholarship will allow Furman to meet the financial need of our students and add to the diversity of our student body, while acknowledging the important work done by the Task Force on Slavery and Justice.”
The university is also designating $3 million in endowment funds to ensure the scholarship's continuation follows a recommendation made by the university's Task Force on Slavery and Justice.
The Task Force on Slavery and Justice was formed in the spring of 2017 to examine the university’s historical connections to slavery and to help Furman better understand and learn from its past.
Furman is a member of the Universities Studying Slavery consortium headquartered at the University of Virginia.
The consortium consists of more than 40 colleges and universities from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Other participating schools in the consortium include Brown University, Clemson University, Davidson College, Georgetown University, the University of Georgia, the University of Richmond, Sewanee: The University of the South, the University of South Carolina, Wake Forest University and Washington & Lee University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.