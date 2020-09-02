GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Furman University announced on Wednesday that the university was suspending the recognition of the Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter for at least four years after several people who attended unauthorized parties hosted by the fraternity tested positive for COVID-19.
Furman said Kappa Alpha hosted unauthorized parties at their former fraternity house on August 21 and 22.
Furman said 59 people who attended the party have come forward, and nearly 60 percent of them have tested positive for COVID-19.
Individuals have been quarantined in keeping with Furman’s protocols,” Furman said in an online statement. “However, there were delays as contact tracers were initially not provided information about the events at the house and the individuals present. An outbreak that surpasses our ability to quarantine is one trigger that could cause us to go fully remote, and this matter quickly became an issue of wellbeing for our entire community.”
Furman said any activities that put the health and safety of students at risk will not be tolerated.
All members of the suspended chapter have been instructed to cease all organizational activity and notified of the repercussions for failure to comply.
Click here to read more about the suspension.
MORE NEWS - No. 1 Clemson, QB Lawrence prep for another championship run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.