GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Furman University celebrated its inaugural Joseph Vaughn Day.
Vaughn was the first African American student to enroll at Furman back in 1965.
According to the university’s website, Vaughn graduated with honors in 1968 and then taught English at Greenville County Schools for 13 years.
Vaughn died in 1991 at the age of 45.
Wednesday’s ceremony included a march from the library to the chapel featuring singing by the Furman University Gospel Ensemble.
Inside the chapel, President Davis, Lillian Brock-Fleming, and Marcus Tate, who is Vaughn’s cousin, spoke.
At 6 p.m., another program, “Struggling to Learn: Schools, Racial Inequality and the Civil Rights Era in South Carolina,” by June Manning Thomas, a professor at the University of Michigan, will be held on campus.
Click here to read more about Vaughn.
MORE NEWS - Police: Florida mom drove getaway car for 15-year-old son who robbed store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.