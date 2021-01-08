GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Furman's upcoming men's basketball game vs. VMI has been postponed, according toa a release from the Southern Conference.
According to the Southern Conference, the game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests from VMI.
The Paladins currently have a record of 8-3 and are 2-0 in conference play so far.
MORE NEWS: A Congressman got on his knees to pick up trash left after the deadly Capitol riot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.