GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Furman University said Monday that three students out of the 1,254 tested last week had positive results for COVID-19.
The university said all students who are in sphomore year or above are being tested as they prepare for a return to campus this Friday.
Any students who are unable to get tested before returning will be tested when they arrive in Greenville. Students whose test results are pending will be asked to maintain low contact with others on campus and to log any interactions.
Furman said that since August 12, when freshmen and transfer students arrived on campus, the university has confirmed a total of 41 positive cases.
At least 34 of those cases are connected to the off-campus parties from two weeks ago, which led to a fraternity being suspended.
The university said it modified its testing protocols in part because of concerns over the outbreak related to those large off-campus gatherings but said Monday that the latest test results show that Furman’s measures for community health and safety are working.
(1) comment
Only 3? Well then, the hate filled racist liberals should cancel the semester.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.