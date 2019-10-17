Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Furman Police began investigating reports of swastikas and sexually explicit comments and drawings found in student housing.
According to the university, the symbols and drawings were found on the doors of several rooms in Blackwell Hall in South Housing, and police believe they were written sometime during fall break.
Furman Police say they believe the vandalism occurred between late Friday, October 11 and the afternoon of Tuesday, October 15.
According to a Furman University spokesperson, there is no evidence of further vandalism anywhere on campus nor does the school perceive a threat to the campus or anyone in the campus community.
Campus police are still investigating the incident.
