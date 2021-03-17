GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Furman University's Board of Trustees proclaimed April 17, 2021 as "Tommy Stevenson Day" to honor the alum for his service to the school and community.
Tommy Stevenson, the owner of Greenville's famed Country Ham House, announced his play to retire after 36 years in the restaurant business. During those years, the restaurant would provide Friday evening meals to Furman football teams, as well as Paladin fans, groups. and even opponents.
"I am so happy we are able to honor Tommy Stevenson for his incredible service and commitment to Furman University and the entire Greenville community," said Paladin head football coach Clay Hendrix, who as a player, assistant coach, and head coach has experienced first-hand Stevenson's dedication to his alma mater. "He has done so much for so many people. His generosity, friendship, and support of Furman Football has been instrumental in our football tradition and in the development of so many great young men. He has earned some much needed rest, and we wish him great health and enjoyment as he begins this new chapter in his life."
