Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police at Furman arrested a student in September after observing multiple firearms in the students vehicle.
According to police arrest warrants, Dan Marwick Dodd, III, was arrested on September 22 after police observed two fire arms in the back of his 2000 Chevy 1500.
According to police, Dodd brought the weapons onto campus without the university's knowledge.
A spokesperson for the school confirmed that Dodd was a student and the school and played on the football team.
Dodd was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in a public building or adjacent area.
Dodd appeared before a judge and was released on a $2500 bond.
More news: Congressman Jeff Duncan reacts to House vote on impeachment inquiry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.