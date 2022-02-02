Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Furman student is going the extra mile for cancer research.
This summer, Sydney Beason sets out on a cross-country run, hoping to make an impact every step of the way.
Most days you can find Sydney running around the Furman campus. She’s training for a 4,000 mile run across the country this summer to help young adults battling cancer.
“I have just been driven to give back to this community and help others who have been on this same path ,” Beason, a Furman senior, said.
For Sydney, the cause hits close to home. She knows firsthand how cancer can change the course of life.
“I was diagnosed cancer at 17 years old and just two years prior to that, my mom had been diagnosed with cancer,” Beason said.
They both found running to be healing, and a step towards getting healthy again.
“Running honestly kind of became our coping and therapy together. When you go through something like that your body kind of becomes foreign to you and something like running helps you feel back in your own skin after going through treatment,” Beason said.
Sydney won the biggest battle of her life and she’s giving back to other young adults going through the same thing.
This summer she's running across the US, starting in Baltimore and ending in San Francisco. Along with 10 teammates, they will each get in up to 16 miles everyday.
Together, they’ll run 4,000 miles while raising money for the Ulman Foundation, which helps young adults diagnosed with cancer.
“When you have a point in your life where walking is a big deal and walking to the end of a hallway is a big deal, running becomes something you suddenly don’t take for granted,” Beason said, “I started running after I became healthy and haven’t stopped running ever since.”
Find out more about the Ulman Foundation and Sydney’s journey here: https://give.ulmanfoundation.org/4KforCancer2022/SydneyBeason
