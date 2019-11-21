TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Furman University spokesperson said the university will no longer allow students to live in off-campus fraternity housing beginning in the fall of 2020.
Clinton Colmenares said the move is part of a larger strategic plan for Greek life on campus.
There are currently four off-campus fraternity houses with eight students living in them. Colmenares said all eight will be graduating in May.
The spokesman said the ultimate goal is for Furman to become an all-residential liberal arts university.
In addition, Furman will also shorten the Rush period and implement closer advising for Greek organizations so they get better feedback on how they’re preparing for careers and life after college.
Below is the letter from Connie L. Carson, Furman’s Vice President for Student Life, about the Fraternity and Sorority Life Strategic Plan:
Dear Campus Community,
At Furman University, we value fraternity and sorority life and the many contributions these organizations make to enhancing the student experience, developing leaders and providing community service.
We also know that around the country, fraternity and sorority life has received a lot of negative attention, with increasing calls for institutions to have greater oversight, particularly as it relates to promoting safety. At Furman, we have heard these concerns from both our affiliated and unaffiliated students. With this in mind, we are working on ways to promote a fun and meaningful experience for fraternities and sororities that makes a priority our students’ wellbeing and enhances their learning, leadership and career opportunities.
Since 2018, the university has been developing a fraternity and sorority life strategic plan in a process that has included conversations with student leadership, external consultants, and senior administration. The strategic plan, shared with student leadership last night, includes four key elements:
First, Furman will sunset the off-campus housing exemption for senior students to live in fraternity houses starting in the Fall 2020. Furman data show that organizations that do not have off-campus housing (i.e., sororities and some fraternities) enjoy robust sisterhood and brotherhood and social engagement while mitigating risks to themselves and their guests by using on-campus or third-party social venues. The university implemented a four-year residency requirement for students in 2001. At that time, a limited number of senior students living in off-campus fraternity houses were exempted from the requirement. The sunsetting of this exemption will not impact the eight students currently living in those homes, most of which are leased single-family homes in neighborhoods far from campus. We will continue to work with student leadership and national staff in the months ahead to assist with this transition. No sororities or other student organizations have off-campus housing.
Second, we have worked with our fraternity leadership to shorten the length of the new member education period to six weeks and will do the same with sorority leadership. Research shows that six-week periods enhance new members’ sense of belonging while also reducing hazing. Compared with peers, Furman data show that shorter new member periods are also less likely to negatively impact academic performance as compared to longer periods. Coinciding with the reduction in length of the new member education period, the university will launch a parallel new member education process that will include reporting on the learning outcomes of their new member education programs.
Third, we plan to align chapter accreditation to key tenets of the student experience such as leadership development and career engagement. Much like a performance review, accreditation identifies areas in which chapters are excelling or contributing to campus and the areas where they might improve.
Finally, the Fraternity and Sorority Life Office will do more to intentionally connect sophomores in the fraternity and sorority halls with leadership education tied to career competencies. This move allows members to serve their organizations more effectively and to translate their experience to the job market.
We invite the campus community to attend an Open Town Hall tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Burgiss Theater. Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to share their questions or concerns by contacting Neil Jamerson, assistant vice president for student development, at neil.jamerson@furman.edu or by calling 864-294-2202.
However, a petition has been launched to protest the university's decision.
The petition's authors say it garnered more than 4,500 signatures during its first 24 hours circulating online.
Click here to read the petition.
