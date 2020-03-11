GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Furman University stated on its website that spring break will be extended through March 22 and all students are being asked to stay home and not return to campus until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
On-campus classes are also suspended and the university will begin remote instruction on March 23 until at least March 27.
Faculty and staff will continue to work as normal in the meantime and the university will remain open.
All non-athletic events between March 16 and March 30 will also be canceled or postponed.
No students, faculty or staff are suspected of having COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the university said.
Click here to read more about Furman's response to COVID-19.
