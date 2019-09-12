GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lieutenant Victor Rivas knows a thing or two about safety.
"You never know. We can't predict human nature sometimes," he said.
As a former Navy Corpsman who also spent time in a Level 1 trauma center for part of his career, he says in today's climate, you can never be too careful.
"We have to take into consideration that a lot of mass casualty or active shooter incidents have been on or around college campuses," Rivas told FOX Carolina.
That's why, as an officer now at Furman University, he says bringing trauma kits to campus was a goal of his.
"By deploying these kits around campus, it'll give them the tools to use in case there's an incident," he said.
Right now, the school has three, but Rivas and his team are planning to install six more this fall.
"It's all about preparedness."
He says hopefully nothing ever happens, but in light of recent incidents--he says better safe than sorry.
"I think it's a good idea to have them around in case something happens that one might not expect," echoed student Greyson Flint, who is a junior at Furman. "I think it's more important than ever right now."
Rivas says the fact that the student body is taking interest says a lot.
"We just had a student organization, in fact, from their own residential hall, go ahead and request a presentation," he said.
That's why they have plans to train students and staff before they install the remaining kits--and say they'll schedule more classes upon request using the Department of Homeland Security's "Stop The Bleed" training.
The kits have everything, from gunshot wound & shock care to dealing with burn treatment and broken bones. Students like Flint are happy to learn, especially if it means they could survive an emergency in today's unpredictable environment.
"If you're not sure how to use them, it's really just pointless," Flint noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.