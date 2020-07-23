Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Furman University announced it would taking a phased approach to welcome students back for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials at the school say they are looking forward to welcoming students back for the fall semester both in-person and virtually, but wanted to do so by balancing health and safety with desire to return to campus.
As a result, some students will return to campus in August, while the rest will return in September. The school says classes will begin on August 18 regardless if you are on campus or attending virtually.
The phases and move-in dates for students are as follows:
- August 12: new students (freshmen) and transfer students
- August 15-17: fourth- and fifth-year students (seniors)
- September 11-13: second- and third-year students (sophomores and juniors)
The school says a room-and-board credit will be provided to families of second and third-year students based on the phased move-in date.
Furman officials say all of the university's planning and protocols have been guided by and developed in conjunction with Prisma Health, Furman epidemiologists, the CDC, SCDHEC, and the American College Health Association.
The school says they understand the phased approach may require changes to students and their family's plans on relatively short notice, but thanks everyone for their patience.
For more on Furman's phased reopening plan, click here.
