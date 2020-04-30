GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Furman University on Thursday announced that the university will cancel or postpone on-campus summer events and residential activities through August 1 out of an abundance of caution and so officials can focus our efforts on preparing for an open campus in the fall
All camps and conferences and other events such as performances, weddings and professional meetings are included in the cancellations.
Summer class sessions are being taught remotely.
Students who are currently living in emergency campus housing will have the option to remain and should stay in touch with the Housing and Residence Life Office.
Visit Furman's COVID-19 website for the latest information and updates.
