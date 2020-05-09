GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Furman University officials announced that plans are in place to conduct an in-person commencement for its 2020 graduates in the fall.
A specific date has yet to be announced.
However, President Elizabeth Davis and senior class president Jaylon Goodwin delivered a special message to the class of 2020 via a video.
In the video, Davis conferred 642 bachelor's degrees, 18 mater's degrees and four post-mater's education specialist degrees:
Today, we celebrate you. While we will celebrate your commencement more formally in the fall, I hope this message will provide a moment of well-deserved recognition of your talent, and your hard work, and all that you’ve accomplished.
You’ve faced and overcome many challenges – challenges none of us could have imagined just a few months ago. You learned and you grew along the way. You found your path, and you arrived at this special moment. Congratulations! We celebrate you today and look forward to seeing you at your commencement ceremony in the fall.
I am so proud of the class of 2020. I am proud of you for the tenacity, the adaptability and the grace that you have shown throughout your four years in college, and especially during these past few weeks. Now, it is an honor and a privilege to say these words: By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Furman University Board of Trustees, I hereby confer upon each of you the appropriate degree, with all its rights and responsibilities. You are now a Furman graduate and an alumnus, and your alma mater will forever hold you dearly.
Congratulations, graduates! Celebrate today, knowing that you are ready for tomorrow and whatever it may bring.
Until we see you again in the fall, good luck, and God speed.
The university held instruction online for the second half of the spring 2020 semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Graduation ceremonies had to be postponed, as social distancing protocols continue to remain in place.
Furman is hoping to get to celebrate their graduates during the fall 2020 semester.
"Through every experience, there has always been someone in our class that has been there to encourage and motivate me to move out of my comfort zone and grow. … I can say without a doubt that these four years have been nothing short of life-changing," Goodwin added in the video.
Also on Saturday, 2009 Furman grad and singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson is expected to perform a special tribute for graduating seniors via the university's Instagram page. Anyone is welcome to watch.
