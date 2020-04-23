GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) —Furman University announced Thursday it had reopened applications for admission for prospective students to apply for the 2020-21 academic year. The university said submissions are open through the Common Application and Coalition Application channels.
“Given the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that students and families might be reconsidering their college plans,” said Brad Pochard, dean of admissions and financial aid at Furman, in a news release. “Furman attracts some of the best and brightest students in the nation, and we want to ensure each student has ample time and opportunity to apply for admission.”
Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis, and enrollment deadlines will be extended into the early summer, but the university said an exact end date has not been determined.
Applicants needing more information are asked to contact Furman’s Office of Admissions. You can view a listing of academic programs at Furman by visiting their Academic Departments page.
