GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A Furman University student passed away early Saturday morning while attending an off-campus event, President Elizabeth Davis announced.
According to a Facebook post on the university's page, Caroline Smith - a history and communication studies major - died attending the event in Hilton Head.
Davis said Smith was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and her brother is a member of the Paladin family as well.
"As a close and caring community, such a loss impacts all of us, and we are reminded how fragile life can be," Davis said. "It is important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it."
Counselors and a chaplain are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside Housing lower-level lounge. Another gathering is planned from 6-7:30 p.m. in Daniel Chapel.
Students in need of additional support over the weekend are encouraged to reach out to University Police at (864) 294-2111 and they will direct you to the appropriate service.
Two memorials for Caroline will take place: One at Furman, the other in Atlanta, where she is from. Those details will be released at a later time.
"The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends. I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow," Davis said.
