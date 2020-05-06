GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Furman University officials announced that plans are in place to conduct an in-person commencement for its 2020 graduates in the fall.
A specific date has yet to be announced.
However, President Elizabeth Davis and senior class president Jaylon Goodwin will be delivering a special video message to graduates on Saturday, May 9.
The university held instruction online for the second half of the spring 2020 semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Graduation ceremonies had to be postponed, as social distancing protocols continue to remain in place.
Furman is hoping to get to celebrate their graduates during the fall 2020 semester.
Also on Saturday, 2009 Furman grad and singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson will be performing a special tribute for graduating seniors via the university's Instagram page. Anyone is welcome to join.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
