GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Furman University announced their plans to return to in-person instruction for the upcoming fall semester, as well as when they'll be holding commencement ceremonies that had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited about having our students, faculty and staff back on campus, and we especially look forward to celebrating our graduates whose ceremony was postponed in May,” Furman President Elizabeth Davis said.
Students and staff will return to in-person instruction on August 18 - one week sooner than previously scheduled. Commencement ceremonies and other related events for spring and summer graduates will be held on Saturday, October 31.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have been focused on the health and safety of our campus community and on fulfilling our mission of providing a transformative education and advancing our students’ academic goals,” Davis said. “Returning to campus, while taking precautions to keep us safe, is a significant step toward some normalcy in our daily lives – one we take optimistically but with a healthy dose of caution.”
The university says they'll forego fall break, which was previously scheduled for October 19-20. Students will be leaving for Thanksgiving break, and finish their final exams for the semester remotely - thus the last day of classes will be November 20.
Final exams will be given remotely between December 2-9.
Furman created a team of representatives that has been working since March to develop a plan for a fall semester return. The following measures will be taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19:
- Requiring everyone on campus to wear masks in designated areas and where social distancing is not possible. The university will supply masks for each student and each faculty and staff member.
- Bringing employees back to campus in a gradual, four-phase plan over the next three months, as directed by their supervisors.
- Reconfiguring classrooms and taking other steps to promote a healthy and safe learning environment.
- Modifying dining and housing operations to meet health and safety protocols and to prioritize the student experience.
- Asking students, faculty and staff to monitor their health daily and to report any symptoms of COVID-19 and self-quarantine if they are ill.
- Creating plans for quarantine and isolation, should that become necessary.
- Continuing to limit public access to campus.
- Finding new ways to work with and serve the community that preserve the student experience while meeting health and safety protocols.
“I am extremely grateful to our faculty and staff who are planning for a safe return this fall, and for the conscientious and thoughtful way they went about the incredibly hard work of designing the semester,” Davis said.
Prior to returning to work, faculty and staff will be trained on health and safety precautions. The university says students will be required to sign The Paladin Promise. The pledge acknowledges "a shared responsibility for the health of our whole community, including students, faculty staff and the Greenville community."
Furman officials say they're continuing to monitor the pandemic, and will made adjustments to their contingency plans should federal or state guidelines change.
“It’s important to realize that we are still in a pandemic,” Davis said. “While there are many things we know we can do to help protect our campus community, the medical and scientific communities are still trying to understand the full implications of COVID-19. Likewise, there are details we are continuing to work through, and our plans will remain dynamic, with safety and wellbeing being a priority.”
