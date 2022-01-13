GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Furman University is planning a $70 million renovation and construction project of South Housing this spring.
The groundbreaking for this project is scheduled for February 12; construction is expected to start in March.
The project will replace the current Blackwell Hall, relocate the Center for Inclusive Communities into the new hall, and introduce a host of modern amenities in the new and existing halls designed to support student success and belonging.
The university is planning the demolition of Blackwell Hall to begin in May 2024 and last through September. Resident Halls Manly, Geer, McGlothlin, and Poteat will also be renovated which will grow the overall total beds for South Housing to 718.
“By reimagining the first-year residence hall from the ground up, we are creating a vibrant student hub, one with new personal and social spaces for students to gather and connect for years to come, setting their trajectory for success at Furman and beyond,” said President Davis in a press release. “This project enhances the safety, accessibility, security and privacy components of all the residence halls in South Housing, while also advancing the university’s sustainability goals.”
Here is the projected timeline of the project:
- Phase 1 – Construct the new residence hall, March 2022 – July 2023
- Phase 2 – Renovate Poteat and McGlothlin halls, May 2023 – December 2023
- Phase 3 – Renovate Manly and Geer halls, January 2024 – August 2024
- Complete the landscape and hardscape, August 2024 – November 2024
For more information, contact Furman University Communications at 864-294-2185, or Tom Evelyn at 315-854-4437, and tom.evelyn@furman.edu.
