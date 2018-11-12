CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Cherokee County Emergency Management said crews were on scene of a fire at Corinth Baptist Church in Gaffney.
Cherokee County dispatch said the call came in around 7:51 Monday night.
Rick Peterson, with Cherokee County EMS, said Corinth Fire Department was on scene. He says they managed to put the flames out in about five minutes.
Peterson said the fire began in a furnace room inside the gymnasium.
The church's associate pastor said six people were attending a daycare committee meeting when the church janitor told them a furnace was on fire in the gymnasium.
Apparently, the church's pastor is also a volunteer fire fighter and was assisting Corinth Fire in putting out the flames.
None of the seven people in the building at the time were injured. Though, there is reportedly damage to both the gym and the youth room.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office are also on scene.
