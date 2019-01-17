FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fuyao North America Inc. announced Thursday it would open a new automotive glass processing center in Greenville County as part if a $16 million investment that will create approximately 70 new jobs.
The China-based Fuyao Group is one of the largest producer of automotive glass worldwide.
Fuyao North America Inc. said it will be build a new 182,000-square-foot processing center with light production capabilities at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn.
Hiring is expected to begin in early 2019. Click here for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.