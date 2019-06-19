GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dozens of middle and high school girls from all over Greenville County are getting their feet wet and hands dirty at the G.E. Girls Camp this week.
It’s a free week-long program hosted by G.E. Power that engages young ladies in science, technology, engineering and math.
They spent Wednesday Morning at a local equine farm.
