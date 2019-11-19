FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Fountain Inn has finished voting in the run off election Tuesday night, officials say all votes have been counted. Mayoral candidate G.P. McLeer has claimed majority of the vote over opposing candidate Sam Lee.
G.P. McLeer claimed 57% of the votes, while Sam Lee only gathered 43% of the votes.
After hearing the news, G.P. McLeer provided a statement on his win:
“I am deeply humbled and thankful to citizens of Fountain Inn for entrusting me with this honor.
I look forward to serving all citizens of Fountain Inn. I’d especially like to thank my family and friends who helped make this an effective and enjoyable experience, but mostly I want to thank the community for entrusting me with this new role. I look forward to getting to work!”
