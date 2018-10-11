SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) A child has died in Seminole County, Georgia as a result of Tropical Storm Michael, CNN reports.
Emergency officials said the child was believed to have died after something fell on a home he was visiting.
Details are limited because crews have not been able to reach the home yet, per CNN.
The child is the second Michael-related fatality.
A Florida man was killed was after a tree fell on his home.
