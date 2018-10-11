Preparing for Hurricane Michael

Waves crash against a home seawall as the surge starts pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approaches Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida. 

 Getty Images/Mark Wallheiser

SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) A child has died in Seminole County, Georgia as a result of Tropical Storm Michael, CNN reports

Emergency officials said the child was believed to have died after something fell on a home he was visiting. 

Details are limited because crews have not been able to reach the home yet, per CNN. 

The child is the second Michael-related fatality. 

A Florida man was killed was after a tree fell on his home. 

