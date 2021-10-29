GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has been joined by several states including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to file a complaint against President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Utah, and West Virginia are also joining, according to the Office of Gov. Kemp.
According to the Office, the complaint, in part, explains how the Biden Administration's unprecedented, unlawful, and unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors has placed Georgia's state agencies and elected officials, including Gov. Kemp, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, and the University System of Georgia, in an untenable situation.
"In addition to being an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach, this vaccine mandate on federal contractors will only further divide Americans and hamstring our economy. Polling shows 70 percent of unvaccinated Americans say they would quit their jobs if their company required the COVID-19 vaccine. From an employer's perspective, 9 in 10 fear significant reductions in their workforce if they had to implement vaccine mandates. We will not allow the Biden Administration to circumvent the law or force hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihood or this vaccine," said Gov. Kemp in a press release.
South Carolinians should not be unlawfully forced to choose between their job and the vaccine. It’s unfortunate that we must sue @POTUS, but he has violated the constitution and has placed Palmetto State jobs at risk. https://t.co/zSMjaoPE9e— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 29, 2021
According to the Office, the plaintiffs are asking the court to enjoin the defendants and those acting in concert with them from enforcing the mandate on any State of Georgia federal contracting agency, subcontractor, and employee.
