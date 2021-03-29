ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Brian Kemp's spokesman tweeted Monday that the Georgia governor is quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.
Spokesman Cody Hall said Kemp was exposed to someone with the virus while touring the tornado damage in Newnan on Saturday after severe weather struck early Friday morning.
Hall said the governor has tested negative for the virus but is following safety protocols.
Hall made the announcement via Twitter:
Kemp received his single-dose COVID-19 vaccine last week.
PREVIOUSLY - Georgia governor receives COVID-19 vaccine
