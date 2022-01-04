TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that a Hart County High School teacher was recently charged following an investigation.
Agents said 30-year-old Corinna Crumpton was charged with sexual assault and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor today. According to agents the investigation began last month after the Hartwell Police Department requested their assistance.
According to agents, the crimes took place between August and December of last year. They added that the investigation is active and ongoing.
Hart County Charter System said Crumpton has been placed on leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.