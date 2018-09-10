Hephzibah, GA (FOX Carolina) – A school in Georgia has reintroduced paddling as a way to discipline students.
According to a WPMI report, The Georgia Schoool for Innovation and the Classics are reverting to the classic form of physical discipline.
The school, which teaches kindergarten through ninth grade, sent a consent form to parents asking if they will allow administrators to use a wooden paddle on students as discipline.
Per WPMI, the form states students will be taken to an office, behind closed doors, and will place their hands on either their knees or a piece of furniture, and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle no more than three times.
Fewer than a third of the parents gave their consent, instead choosing suspension as the preferred punishment method.
