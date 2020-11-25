Election 2020 Senate Perdue

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga. Perdue and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff are in a runoff election for the Senate seat in Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia carried out a series of well-timed stock transactions at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perdue sold up to $5 million worth of stock in the Atlanta-based tech company Cardlytics in January, then bought much of it back in March after it had plunged in value.

It's roughly quadrupled in value since.

Perdue sat on the company’s board but stepped down in 2014 after his election. He acquired the stock through options granted to him for his service.

While legal experts say Perdue’s recent stock sale and purchase are “suspicious,” the senator says he did nothing wrong.

Perdue faces a Jan. 5 runoff in his reelection bid.

