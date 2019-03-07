GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of Chick-fil-A employees in Gaffney got a surprise when they came to work Thursday evening.
The employees, who work at the location on Floyd Baker Boulevard, were treated to a special surprise in the form of scholarship money for them to attend the college of their choice. The 13 student workers received a total of $32,000!
The students are all planning to attend colleges both in the Upstate and across the country. The colleges include California Baptist University, USC Upstate, North Greenville University, Spartanburg Community College, Covenant College, and Winthrop University.
