GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Gaffney City Council has passed a resolution recommending face masks, but not making them mandatory for the city.
Several council members commented the need to do something, in effort to combat coronavirus cases.
"We're not seeing enough people taking social distancing and masks seriously. We have an obligation to citizens to put something in place for safety." Councilwoman Monita Dawkins commented.
Gaffney City Mayor Henry Jolly confirms that the resolution was passed unanimously.
He also added that the council will only consider mandating if things get worse.
MORE NEWS - Greenville Police charge man with murder in death of his great aunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.