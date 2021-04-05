GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Gaffney City Council is expected to discuss a plan for an African American Memorial Garden and Open Air Museum during Monday’s city council meeting.
If approved, the garden and museum will be built at the corner of Dr. LM Rosmund Lane and Petty Street near the downtown area.
The Building and Grounds Committee approved the conceptual plan on March 3, 2021 and voted to recommend that City Council approve the concept, and
move forward with funding opportunities for the project.
The estimated cost of the project is $350,000.
