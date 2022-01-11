GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney City Council has voted 6 - 1 for a new African American Heritage Park in the downtown area.
Although it's been cleared to go, that didn't happen without back and forth among council members.
The park will be located near the intersection of Dr. L. M. Rosemund Lane and Petty Street.
Councilwoman Missy Reid Norris told us the park would cost around $250,000 to construct, council voted to allocate $350,000.
The park will honor the legacy of C. L. Glymph, a prominent Black businessman from Gaffney who owned businesses in the downtown decades ago.
Norris wants the park to be named Glymph Memorial Garden.
“Just by having that area back; we’re going to have a lot of educational kiosks where people can go, they’ll be able to read what was there, what business was there, and a little bit of our history," she said.
The location on the park carries a hidden meaning that many may not be familiar with. The area was once considered Gaffney's Black Business District. However, Norris says it died back in the 1980s after a fire destroyed the area. Apparently, there were code violations.
"There was also one in Rock Hill," Norris said. "So, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to be one of the first in South Carolina to revitalize ours."
The concept is one that's certainly appreciated for others in the community. We spoke with a black business owner who is very excited about the park.
Catrina Smith has owned Angelic Home Care for nearly eight years and thinks it's time for more history of all the people that make up Gaffney's history be told.
She feels Black history isn't talked about or celebrated enough.
“Usually until Black History Month, typically. Here in this area that we’re in right now, this was the area for black businesses years ago," Smith said. “It shows our history, you know; what was and what it can be again.”
The park can serve as a reminder but also encouragement for others who may want to become entrepreneurs.
Council members go back and forth
Passing the vote was not the easiest task. The one lone vote against the park came from District 5 Councilman, Kim Phillips.
He did not want to interview with FOX Carolina after the meeting Monday night but told us, “I’m not against the park, I’m against the cost. I think we could have done six or eight for that amount.”
District 2 Councilwoman, Stephanie Smith motioned to table this agenda item but that failed. In a way, this forced her to decide right then and there if she supported the park. She voted yes, however; Smith wants to know more details about the park because she doesn't feel like it's been thoroughly explained.
The Mayor, Dr. Randy Moss fully supports the park. He even stood up to express his thoughts on why the park is needed and urged all of council to show unanimous support.
Councilwoman Kasey Dill Carnley thinks the park is a good idea too. However, she feels the cost may be too much. She wants to know that this park will lead to economic gains for the city.
District 1 Councilman Harold Littlejohn fully supports the park construction.
Councilwoman Monita Dawkins from District 3 also supports the park. However, she needed clarification on the allocation of funds.
