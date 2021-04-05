GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Gaffney City Council discussed the plan for an African American Memorial Garden and Open-Air Museum during Monday’s city council meeting and voted unanimously in favor of it.
The next step in the process will be to apply for grants to build the museum.
According to City Council Member Missy Norris, the museum will be called the "Glimp Memorial Museum." The name comes from a black grocery storeowner from Gaffney who wanted to run for city council but decided not to due to discrimination. Norris says that Glimp even received a letter from the KKK telling him not to run for office.
The museum will be built at the corner of Dr. LM Rosmund Lane and Petty Street near the downtown area.
The Building and Grounds Committee approved the conceptual plan on March 3, 2021, and voted to recommend that City Council approve the concept, and move forward with funding opportunities for the project.
The estimated cost of the project is $350,000.
