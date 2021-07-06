GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department is warning people the dangers of misusing fireworks after multiple fires caused by fireworks.
According to Gaffney City Fire, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 3, crews responded to a structure fire at Limestone Courts Apartments on North Limestone Street. Upon arrival, crews noticed a fire on the roof of one of the buildings but were able to extinguish it quickly.
Fire crews said fireworks were being discharged at buildings and people in this incident and a similar one at the same apartment complex. Investigators have identified the parties involved in both incidents and charges are pending for both fires.
Gaffney City Fire released the following statement:
"We’re seeing far to many injuries and far to much property damage. We urge you to read our previous post regarding this topic for safety tips and City Ordinances regarding fireworks. Keep in mind you can be held responsible for damage that you cause with fireworks. Parents, keep in mind it is unlawful for juveniles under the age of 16 to poses or discharge fireworks within the City unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents can also be held responsible for the actions of their children and any damage caused."
