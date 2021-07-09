GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A firefighter is recovering after being injured during a training exercise Thursday, according to the Gaffney City Fire Department.
The firefighter was injured during a swift water rescue training and airlifted to Spartanburg Regional for treatment, according to the department's Facebook post. The firefighter is conscious, alert and recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire department released the following statement:
Chief Caggiano said, "I can not thank everyone enough for the calls, text, messages, emails, and prayers that I received for citizens and also our firefighter family throughout the state and a few from other states. Glad our ball of fire is improving he has a long road ahead but he is a fighter."
