Gaffney community, interim police chief react to double shooting
Tresia Bowles
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney residents are shaken and disappointed after two shootings happened within 24 hours of one another.
Mother-of-three Ashley Mapier said it happened out of nowhere in her neighborhood.
"We were outside, out back, cooking dinner on the grill. And there was a whole bunch of yelling and commotion," Mapier said.
She said she then heard what sounded like fireworks. Since the Fourth of July holiday is around the corner, Mapier says she thought nothing of it. Later, she found out it was gunshots.
Mapier not fears for her young children.
"It makes it really scary to even let them come outside and play. I mean, with that, last night it just happened right there. And we live right there. It's just too close for comfort," Mapier said.
She's in favor of starting a curfew to keep children safe as well as a neighborhood watch and gathering for people in the neighborhood to get to know each other personally.
Pastor J. W. Sanders says he fears the worst has yet to come.
"This is just, I feel, is the beginning of things that's going to be erupting—not only in Gaffney but in communities across the nation," Sanders said.
Local community leader Darion Raney says the children in underprivileged neighborhood need activities, such as safe playgrounds and affordable summer camps.
"It sheds light on the lack of rec centers for these kids. And there were young kids involved in this," Rainey said.
Both Sanders and Rainey hope that with the new Gaffney police chief, there will be more community policing and interaction.
Interim Police Chief Jerry Smith says he hasn't seen an uptick in crime. And the shootings aren't connected.
"It has actually went down as far as Limestone Courts and that area," Smith said.
Smith hopes the community continues to report crimes so police can help.
"If you see it, say it. Let us know. Give us the chance to get out there and investigate it," Smith said.
