GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney firefighters spent part of the early hours of Saturday morning fighting a house fire near Five Points.
Fire crews got the call around 1:40 a.m. to find smoke rising form a residence. Crews began their work and called in crews from all Gaffney stations and from Corinth FD.
GFD says they were able to quickly search for occupants and found none. However, they say they faced some challenges accessing the fire, which was all in the attic. Crews discovered two different roofs, meaning a new one was built over the old roof. Fire officials credited the training of responding firefighters in stopping the fire in spite of the unique factors at play.
Officials say the residence is likely a total loss based on water damage. They also say the cause appears to be accidental.
