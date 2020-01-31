GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire Marshall Billy Bishop says three fires in the last 24 hours have kept Gaffney firefighters working around the clock.
"We've been able to determine that two of them were heat related, whether it be a wood stove or a heater, Bishop explained."
Fires on Deerwood Lane and Logan Street, both heat related, are causing officials to urge you to be mindful of mother nature.
"One of those things we see often is kerosene heaters," explained Bishop. "They aren't necessarily a bad thing, you just have to use them properly."
The department also dealt with a tragic fatal fire just last week. And it's not just the cold.
"Here in the last couple weeks, the weather really hasn't made up its mind about what it's going to do. It can go from very warm to freezing cold," Bishop remarked.
That fluctuation can also impact flammable materials that can ignite when you rapidly heat your home.
"Especially with the Super Bowl coming up, we're not just talking about weather; we're talking about cooking," Bishop said. "People having parties, grilling things and what not."
And with all of these factors, there's another crucial thing to remember.
"Out of the two residential fires, neither one had working smoke alarms," Bishop told FOX Carolina. "There's no reason people shouldn't have a working smoke alarm. If you can't afford a smoke detector, we will put one up for you at no charge."
The fire department has been pushing smoke detectors for a long time, and say you can either visit them or head to their website for assistance.
"With older construction, you used to have, you know, fifteen-plus minutes to get out of a house fire before it got too big," Bishop explained. "Now, with this light-weight construction we have today, you've got about three or four at best."
Bishop says early notification is the key, not just to your own survival, but your family's too.
"It sounds simple--and sometimes it is. We just ask people to keep fire safety in the forefront of their mind," he said.
